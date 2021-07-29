NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of NMI worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in NMI by 12.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in NMI by 14.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 23.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.54 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.