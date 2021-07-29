Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €4.91 ($5.77).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.