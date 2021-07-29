Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.65) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €4.91 ($5.77).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.