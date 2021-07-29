Nomad Foods (NOMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.72.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

