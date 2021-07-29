Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NSR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NSR traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$8.70. 26,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,711. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.78. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$492.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

