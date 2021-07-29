Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.