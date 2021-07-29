Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.68% of HyreCar worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in HyreCar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HyreCar by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,660 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in HyreCar by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 238,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HYRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

In other news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $2,590,260.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 481,251 shares of company stock worth $8,345,430. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HyreCar Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.