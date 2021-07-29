Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,877 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.30% of GAMCO Investors worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.65.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $868,787.10. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,784 shares of company stock worth $3,616,604. Company insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

