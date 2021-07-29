Northern Trust Corp Takes $1.40 Million Position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.59% of Eneti at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NETI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETI stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $186.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.97. Eneti Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.09%.

NETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eneti in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

