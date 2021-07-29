Northwest Natural (NWN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWN. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.