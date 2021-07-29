NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NWE opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

