NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 48,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 303,232 shares.The stock last traded at $62.25 and had previously closed at $63.54.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.6% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

