Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments has set its Q2 guidance at $0.64-0.72 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.640-0.770 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.