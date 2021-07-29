NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.64

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.63. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 2,588,212 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.69.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.02% and a negative net margin of 111.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

