Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Purchased by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Nuance Communications worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 30.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 38,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,751.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

