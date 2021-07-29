NuCypher (NU) Trading Up 10.7% This Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $140.76 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00047499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00773332 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,243,601,723 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

