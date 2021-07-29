Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 5.9%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.85. Approximately 11,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 465,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -14.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. Analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $347,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $510,851. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.