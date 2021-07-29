NuStar Energy (NS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

