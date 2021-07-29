NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

