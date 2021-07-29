Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 101,536 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,536 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of News worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWS. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1,680.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth $205,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in News by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWS opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -262.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

