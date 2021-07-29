Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,579 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Purple Innovation worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 71.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRPL. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,621.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

