Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 16,872 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of American States Water worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in American States Water by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in American States Water by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWR opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $87.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

