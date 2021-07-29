Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.42% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 361,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.72.

NEX opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

