Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Columbus McKinnon worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $282,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

