Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Credit Acceptance worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $82,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.60.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,280. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $472.60 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.62.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

