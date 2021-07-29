Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365,892 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $39,131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after buying an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $14,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

