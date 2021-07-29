Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of The Pennant Group worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at about $9,103,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 192,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $965.73 million, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.59.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

