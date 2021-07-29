Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Healthcare Services Group worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 941,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,467,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,843.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 326,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 306,210 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,014.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 216,202 shares during the period.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

