Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 2,530.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502,025 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 5.57% of ADMA Biologics worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $205.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.30. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

