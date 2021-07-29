Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,455 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Verra Mobility worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 143,436 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -129.41 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.