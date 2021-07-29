Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.10 Million Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,457 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Stitch Fix worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $216,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,196 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $56.60 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.53 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.