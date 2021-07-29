Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.13 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,561 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DNB. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.