Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.28 Million Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 334.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538,392 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 270,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 555,695 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $714.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

