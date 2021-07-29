Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,672 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $980.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.27. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.73.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

