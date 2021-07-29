Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.42 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,436 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.