Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.49 Million Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 267.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of BigCommerce worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $757,045.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,896. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of -68.19. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.03.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIGC. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

