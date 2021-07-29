Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252,924 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Univar Solutions worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

