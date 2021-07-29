Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 202.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of AdaptHealth worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,727 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $107,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 734,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $43,705,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 237,896 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AHCO opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

