Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 133,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

FMBI opened at $18.12 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.26.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

