Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.87 Million Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,018 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Laureate Education worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Laureate Education by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Laureate Education by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 104,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 70,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.