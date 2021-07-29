Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Alphatec worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alphatec by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 98,078 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.64. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,827,474.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,965 shares of company stock worth $823,844. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

