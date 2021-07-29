Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,140 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,011,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,856,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,979,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.34. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSXMA. raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

