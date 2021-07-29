Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Livent worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Livent by 262.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 219.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Livent by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Livent by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,360 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -159.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.