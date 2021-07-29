Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,030 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Kirby worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEX. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

