Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,699 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of The E.W. Scripps worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSP opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.25. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

