Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,441 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Brighthouse Financial worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHF opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

