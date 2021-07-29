Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Dycom Industries worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 499,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $23,399,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $15,239,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $6,042,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

DY stock opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.