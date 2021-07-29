Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,522 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Webster Financial worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 64,544 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

NYSE WBS opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

