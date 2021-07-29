Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,576 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of MGE Energy worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, David Loasby purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGEE shares. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

