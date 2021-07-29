Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 34,028 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,028 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.05% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.95.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

